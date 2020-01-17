2019 Armenia Ski Championship kicks off

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Ski Championship kicks off in Ashotsk.

Around 30 athletes from Gyumri, Ashotsk, Yerevan and Vanadzor are participating in the championship.

“Unfortunately there is little snow this year. Nevertheless we have managed to have a wonderful slope,” Armenia Ski Federation Secretary General Gagik Sargsyan told ARMENPRESS.

The championship will take place from January 17 to January 19.

The second round will be held in February.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan