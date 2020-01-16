Nikol Pashinyan congratulates Russia’s new Prime Minister

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia NIkol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to Mikhail Mishustin on the occasion of being appointed Prime Minister of Russia. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the message runs as follows,

“Honorable Mikhail Vladimirovich,

Please, accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of being appointed Prime Minister of the Russian Federation.

The Government of the Republic of Armenia is determined to actively cooperate with the new Government of the Russian Federation for future strengthening of the bilateral and multilateral partnership, including in the direction of deepening integration in the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Union.

I am confident that with mutual efforts we will be able to enrich the agenda of the Armenian-Russian allied partnership and give new impetus to our multilateral cooperation based on the centuries-old friendship between our peoples.

Honorable Mikhail Vladimirovich, I wish you good health, welfare and success in the responsible state position, and I wish peace and prosperity to the brotherly people of Russia”.

