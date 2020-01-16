Armenian soldier injured on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. A contractual soldier has been injured in the military positions of a regiment located in the north-eastern direction of the Republic of Armenia. According to preliminary data, he has been injured as a result of Azerbaijani shooting, ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Defense Ministry of Armenia.

The incident took place on January 15 at about 16:30. The injured soldier, Artur Mejlumyan, has been hospitalized in Yerevan with critical health condition.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan