Armenian soldier injured on Armenia-Azerbaijan border
18:27, 16 January, 2020
YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. A contractual soldier has been injured in the military positions of a regiment located in the north-eastern direction of the Republic of Armenia. According to preliminary data, he has been injured as a result of Azerbaijani shooting, ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Defense Ministry of Armenia.
The incident took place on January 15 at about 16:30. The injured soldier, Artur Mejlumyan, has been hospitalized in Yerevan with critical health condition.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
