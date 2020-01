Works for returning citizens Karen Ghazaryan and Araik Ghazaryan from Azerbaijani captivity continue

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. The processes regarding the case of Armenian citizens Araik Ghazaryan and Karen Ghazaryan, who are in Azerbaijani captivity, continue, Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told reporters today.

“This is a very sensitive issue for me. Unfortunately, I have nothing to tell on this at the moment, but the processes continue”, the minister said.

On August 12, 2018, soldier of the Artsakh Defense Army Araik Ghazaryan crossed into Azerbaijan, but the circumstances are yet to be determined.

Another citizen of Armenia Karen Ghazaryan, a resident of Berdavan community, is in Azerbaijani captivity since July 15, 2018.

