Ruling faction invites FM Mnatsakanyan for a meeting

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. The ruling My Step faction of the Armenian Parliament invited Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan for a meeting, the FM told reporters.

“These are regular meetings, this time I was invited by My Step faction for a meeting, and I accepted it with pleasure. Our discussion topics are quite broad, they all relate to Armenia’s national security issues in terms of the foreign sector, as well as to our activities in the foreign field”, the minister said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan