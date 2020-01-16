Armenian humanitarian mission donates medical supplies to Aleppo hospital

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian humanitarian mission in Syria donated medicine and medical supplies to the Aleppo Hospital on January 16th, the group’s spokesperson Nazeli Elbakyan told ARMENPRESS.

The mission is being carried out by the Armenian Center for Humanitarian Demining & Expertise and includes medical and de-mining activities.

In the period of 2019 February 8 until 2020 January 16 the Armenian medics treated 13680 patients. The group’s de-miners have cleared 126000 square meters of territory.

The Syrian side once again thanked for the donation and emphasized the importance of the ongoing mission.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan