“Corrupt TV” - Pashinyan mocks rogue media as authorities plan to tackle beneficial ownership

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Justice Ministry is planning to introduce mechanisms of revealing beneficial ownership in the television market, Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan told PM Nikol Pashinyan at the Cabinet meeting today.

The Prime Minister commented on the TV market and said the government must tackle monopoly occurrences.

“We must increase the transparency of the important institutions of our public life. There is some monopoly position in the TV market today. There are two organizations in Armenia, one of whom is distributing the money gathered in the television advertisement market, and the other is measuring the rating of the TV companies and distributed the money accordingly. This system is monopolized. NGOs and the mass media must be transparent in Armenia, starting from beneficial ownership transparency. For example, today there are TV companies in Armenia which are owned by certain individuals. I would even say the democracy level in Armenia is so high that there are even television companies owned by the corrupt, the logos of at least two TV channels can be substituted with the words “Corruption” or “Corruption Group”,” the PM said.

Pashinyan noted that the “information war” that is waged against the government and the people helps them to do a better job, but the issue must get a solution.

“There is a TV channel in Armenia that whenever you turn it on you see some corruption suspect or defendant excitingly giving an interview and explaining what’s what”, he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan