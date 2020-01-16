EAEU heads of government to attend Digital Almaty international forum

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Heads of government of Eurasian Economic Union countries are expected to participate in the Digital Almaty: The Digital Future of Global Economy international forum on January 31 in Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry said “EAEU heads of government, politicians, leading CEOs and international IT experts” will participate in the conference.

