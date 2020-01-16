UAE’s Tawazun Economic Council plans to open representative office in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is in the United Arab Emirates on a working visit, met with Executive Director of Tawazun Economic Council Tareq Abdul Rahim Al Hosani, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

Tawazun Economic Council (Tawazun) was founded in 1992 in Abu Dhabi. It’s an industry enabler responsible for the creation and development of a sustainable defense and security industry in the UAE. Tawazun serves as a catalyst for economic growth for the enhancement of the defense and security industry.

At the meeting the Armenian President and the Tawazun CEO continued their previous discussions on cooperation areas and the agreements reached during the Council delegation’s visit to Armenia.

Tareq Abdul Rahim Al Hosani said they expect practical, fast, long-term and productive cooperation and plan to open their representative office in Yerevan in the future.

The sides touched upon the cooperation opportunities in new technologies, startups, education, scientific-research fields, in particular the implementation of joint programs within the frames of the new Armenian presidential initiative ATOM (Advanced Tomorrow) dedicated to science and technology development.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan





