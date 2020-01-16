Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 January

Catholicos Karekin II to lead memorial service on 30th anniversary of Baku pogrom

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Catholicos Karekin II will serve a memorial service on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Baku pogrom on January 19th.

The mass will be held at the St. Gayane monastery at 11:00, after the Sunday mass.

On January 13, 1990, a seven-day violent pogrom broke out against the Armenian civilian population in Baku during which Armenians were beaten, murdered, and expelled from the city.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




