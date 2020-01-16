LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 15-01-20

LONDON, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 15 January:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.47% to $1805.50, copper price down by 0.16% to $6270.00, lead price up by 2.61% to $1964.00, nickel price up by 2.03% to $14050.00, tin price up by 0.81% to $17475.00, zinc price up by 0.79% to $2373.00, molybdenum price down by 0.51% to $21275.00, cobalt price stood at $33000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.