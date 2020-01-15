Russian government resigns

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. The Russian government announced its resignation today in accordance with the Article 117 of the Constitution, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said shortly after President Vladimir Putin delivered his annual state-of-the-nation address, reports TASS.

The President thanked the PM and the Cabinet members for the work.

“On my own behalf I want to thank for what has been done at this stage of our joint work, I also want to praise the results achieved”, the Russian President said at the meeting with the ministers.

Putin asked the ministers to function as a caretaker government until a new one is formed.

As it is reported Putin proposed Medvedev the position of deputy secretary of the Security Council.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan