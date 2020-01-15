Ruling My Step faction of Parliament convenes closed-format session
YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. The ruling My Step faction of the Armenian Parliament has convened a closed-format session.
The session is not attended by Prime Minister, member of the Civil Contract party board Nikol Pashinyan.
The faction is holding its session at the party’s headquarters.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
