Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 January

Ruling My Step faction of Parliament convenes closed-format session

Ruling My Step faction of Parliament convenes closed-format session

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. The ruling My Step faction of the Armenian Parliament has convened a closed-format session.

The session is not attended by Prime Minister, member of the Civil Contract party board Nikol Pashinyan.

The faction is holding its session at the party’s headquarters.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Haypost

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration