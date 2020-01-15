Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 15-01-20

YEREVAN, 15 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 15 January, USD exchange rate stood at 479.39 drams. EUR exchange rate stood at 533.61 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 7.81 drams. GBP exchange rate stood at 621.82 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price stood at 23888.21 drams. Silver price stood at 277.2 drams. Platinum price stood at 15058.25 drams.