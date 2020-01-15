Serzh Sargsyan’s complaint against asset freezing denied – prosecution

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. The General Prosecution has denied ex-president Serzh Sargsyan’s appeal against a freezing injunction imposed on some of his assets as part of an indictment on alleged embezzlement.

The General Prosecution said Sargsyan’s lawyer Amram Makinyan had filed the complaint.

Sargsyan is suspected in abuse of power and embezzlement of nearly half a billion drams during his tenure as president through a businessman Barsegh Beglaryan, who in turn is also facing criminal charges.

The assets of Barsegh Beglaryan, the head of FLASH, a petroleum company based in Armenia, were also frozen earlier in December.

Authorities said they had frozen the assets equal to the amount of the suspected damages inflicted.

On January 10, the Special Investigations Service had announced it completed investigating the alleged misconduct and embezzlement by third President Serzh Sargsyan. The indictment was sent to court pending proceedings.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan