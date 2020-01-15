Pashinyan becomes first incumbent leader in Armenian history to be summoned for questioning

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has become the first ever incumbent Armenian leader in history to be summoned for questioning by authorities.

“For the first time in Armenian history, the country’s incumbent leader has been invited by the Investigations Committee and is answering the questions of the investigator in the latter’s office”, the PM said on Facebook and posted a selfie with the uniformed detective.

PM Pashinyan did not specify other details and why he has been invited for the interview.

"P.S. - Elements of political persecution are obvious", Pashinyan jokingly added.

