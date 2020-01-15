LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-01-20

LONDON, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 14 January:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.22% to $1797.00, copper price up by 1.27% to $6280.00, lead price up by 0.05% to $1914.00, nickel price down by 3.57% to $13770.00, tin price up by 0.46% to $17335.00, zinc price up by 0.02% to $2354.50, molybdenum price stood at $21385.00, cobalt price stood at $33000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.