Turkey’s Erdogan receives Armenian Patriarch of Istanbul

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan received Armenian Patriarch of Istanbul Sahak Mashalian at the presidential palace, the Turkish presidential office said.

The meeting was closed to press.

Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also hosted Patriarch Sahak Mashalian to congratulate him on his election. Cavusoglu wished the best for the Armenian community of Turkey.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




