Syrian MP of Armenian origin meets with Assad and his wife

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Ethnic Armenian lawmaker of the Syrian Parliament Nora Arisian met with President Bashar al-Assad and 1st Lady Asma al-Assad.

ARMENPRESS reports the MP wrote on her Facebook page that during the meeting the issue of sponsoring new special school for Armenians was discussed.

Zhirair Reisian and Nora Arisian represent Armenians in the Syrian parliament. They were elected in 2016.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan