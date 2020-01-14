Pashinyan stands firm on ground due to unshakable support - Berner Zeitung newspaper

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Swiss newspaper “Berner Zeitung” has published an article about the velvet, non-violent, popular revolution of Armenia headlined “Armenia enjoys the harvests of the revolution”. ARMENPRESS reports the article notes that the Armenian PM has struggled against corruption and for democracy for nearly 1.5 years and he has all chances to record success. The author notes that the revolution took place after former President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan tried to take the country’s leadership for the 3rd time by initiating constitutional changes.

“It resulted in 100 thousand people taking the streets, a process that was later named “velvet revolution”. The power of the protesters was so huge that Sargsyan had no other opportunity but to resign, while the leader of the revolution Nikol Pashinyan assumed the office. One year later his political force received 70% of the votes in the parliamentary elections. Following that Pashinyan has been trying to fight against corruption which led Armenia to a new era, while Serzh Sargsyan is facing imprisonment. In December criminal charges were pressed against him for embezzlement. Sargsyan is not the only president to be criminally persecuted. 2ns President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan is already in jail”, reads the article.

Referring to the neighboring countries of Armenia, the author notes that Armenia is surrounded by 2 hostile countries, Turkey and Azerbaijan led by corrupt authoritarian individuals. “During these years many Armenians have left the country and send money to their relatives from abroad. Pashinyan has one major achievement following his victory in the elections – he stands firm on ground due to unshakable support of the people”, reads the Swiss newspaper.

Berner Zeitung newspaper also referred to the economic and social condition of Armenia, noting that serious improvements have taken place. “According to the World Bank, Armenia has also improved its investment environment. The Government makes investments into infrastructures, strategic roads are being constructed”, reads the newspaper, adding that the salaries of servicemen and doctors have increased and pensions will be increased soon. “But not everyone feels the changes resulted by the revolution. The people’s expectations are much higher, but the situation of the country improves step by step”, reads the article.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan