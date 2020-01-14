Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 January

Former Police Chief Vladimir Gasparyan summoned for questioning

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Former Police Chief of Armenia Lt. General Vladimir Gasparyan has been summoned to the Special Investigations Service.

Lawyer Tigran Atanesyan did not disclose any other details except that Gasparyan is summoned as a witness in an ongoing criminal investigation.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




