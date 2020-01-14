Former Police Chief Vladimir Gasparyan summoned for questioning
YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Former Police Chief of Armenia Lt. General Vladimir Gasparyan has been summoned to the Special Investigations Service.
Lawyer Tigran Atanesyan did not disclose any other details except that Gasparyan is summoned as a witness in an ongoing criminal investigation.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
- 01.14-21:38 Syrian MP of Armenian origin meets with Assad and his wife
- 01.14-19:05 PM Pashinyan presents statistics on rising number of visitors to Armenia
- 01.14-17:53 Pashinyan stands firm on ground due to unshakable support - Berner Zeitung newspaper
- 01.14-17:30 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 14-01-20
- 01.14-17:27 Asian Stocks - 14-01-20
- 01.14-16:47 Former Police Chief Vladimir Gasparyan summoned for questioning
- 01.14-16:30 Ryanair starts flying to Armenia as first ever Milan-Yerevan flight FR 4456 arrives in Zvartnots
- 01.14-16:27 Armenian President meets with UAE State Minister for Food Security
- 01.14-15:32 Number of employed people in private sector increased by 40.000 in January-September 2019
- 01.14-15:21 Impunity leads to new crimes: international response and condemnation of Baku pogroms in 1990
- 01.14-13:34 GDP per capita in Armenia expected to be around 4650 USD
- 01.14-13:29 Russia is not going to meddle in ties between US and Iran, says FM Lavrov
- 01.14-12:56 Presidents of Armenia, Rwanda emphasize importance of close cooperation
- 01.14-12:05 Armenian FM holds phone talk with Jordanian counterpart
- 01.14-11:27 Minister expects at least 7.5% economic growth based on 2019 results
- 01.14-11:22 Heavy rains, snowfalls leave dozens dead in Pakistan
- 01.14-10:54 WP: Trump plans to divert additional 7.2 bln USD in Pentagon funding for border wall
- 01.14-10:23 ‘Azerbaijanis were using women and children as human shield’ – USSR interior chief on Baku Pogrom
- 01.14-10:17 ‘Decapitated, mutilated bodies everywhere’ – How two children survived the Baku Pogrom horrors
- 01.14-09:46 Armenian-Serbian ties record progress: President Sarkissian meets with PM Brnabić in UAE
- 01.14-09:23 Road condition
- 01.14-09:14 Wine, music, culinary delights: Armenia 2020 festival calendar full of celebrations
- 01.14-09:11 European Stocks - 13-01-20
- 01.14-09:10 US stocks up - 13-01-20
- 01.14-09:07 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 13-01-20
20:06, 01.13.2020
Viewed 15539 times Azerbaijani opera singer Yusif Eyvazov refuses to sing with Armenian singer for her ethnic belonging
20:11, 01.13.2020
Viewed 4354 times Armenian screenwriter Steven Zaillian nominated for Oscar for “The Irishman” film
16:30, 01.09.2020
Viewed 2235 times Historic part of Old Yerevan beneath central plaza to be re-excavated and turned into museum
09:13, 01.08.2020
Viewed 1993 times IRNA: American warplanes “on fire” after Iranian attack on US base in Iraq
12:48, 01.09.2020
Viewed 1882 times Armenia raises baby bonuses, child benefits