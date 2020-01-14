Armenian President meets with UAE State Minister for Food Security

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with the United Arab Emirates State Minister for Food Security Mariam Al-Muhairi in Abu Dhabi, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The officials continued discussing the agreements reached during the previous meetings and the Armenian President’s recent working visit to the UAE, touching upon the cooperation of the two states in the field of food security, including the expected actions aimed at making Armenia a regional platform in this sphere.

President Sarkissian invited the UAE State Minister to visit Armenia to once again discuss the upcoming programs, as well as to get acquainted with the country’s competitive opportunities.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan