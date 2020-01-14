Ryanair starts flying to Armenia as first ever Milan-Yerevan flight FR 4456 arrives in Zvartnots

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. The first ever Milan-Yerevan flight FR 4456 operated by Ryanair has landed in Yerevan’s Zvartnots Airport.

Civil Aviation Committee head Tatevik Revazyan and Tourism Committee chief Susanna Safaryan were personally greeting the passengers. The aircraft was given a water salute welcome on the runway.

Soon afterwards Ryanair flight FR 4455 will takeoff for the very first Yerevan-Rome flight.

The Irish budget airline will in a few months also start flying from Yerevan to Berlin and from Gyumri to Memmingen, Germany.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan