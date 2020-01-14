Number of employed people in private sector increased by 40.000 in January-September 2019

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Number of employed people in the private sector increased by 40.000 based on the results of 9 months of 2019, Minister of Economy of Armenia Tigran Khachatryan told reporters during a press conference.

“With results of 9 months the employment in the private sector, according to official numbers, registered an increase by 40.000. 5300 of which relate to the processing industry, 12400 – wholesale and retail trade, 4300 in field of accommodation and catering”, he said.

2300 jobs were created in communication and information sector, 2100 in IT and 2700 in other services.

