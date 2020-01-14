GDP per capita in Armenia expected to be around 4650 USD

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. According to the forecasts of the ministry of economy GDP per capita in Armenia is going to be 4650 USD based on results of 2019, Minister of Economy Tigran Khachatryan told reporters at a press conference, commenting on the recent post of the Armenian PM over the GDP.

“Without commenting the comparisons, both Armenia, Georgia and Azerbaijan as of today are among the countries which, most probably, will sum up 2019 with 4600-4700 USD GDP per capita indicator. We think that this figure in Armenia will be approximately 4650 USD”, the minister said, adding that the Statistical Committee will publish the concrete figures.

Earlier Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Armenia surpassed Georgia with GDP per capita indicator with results of 2019 and will surpass also Azerbaijan in 2020, by becoming the leading country of South Caucasus.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan