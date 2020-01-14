Russia is not going to meddle in ties between US and Iran, says FM Lavrov

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Moscow is ready to contribute to launching dialogue between Washington and Tehran if the sides show interest in this, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during today’s press conference, reports TASS.

“We are calling on the US and Iran to show restraint and solve all problems through dialogue”, Lavrov said. “Many tried and continue trying to contribute to launching contacts between the United States and Iran to ease tensions”, he said, stressing: “[We] are also ready to help if the sides show a real interest in this”.

Meanwhile, Russia’s top diplomat emphasized that Moscow was not going to meddle in the ties between the United States and Iran. “By meddling, as you said, in US-Iranian relations I mean some physical actions”.