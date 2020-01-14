Presidents of Armenia, Rwanda emphasize importance of close cooperation

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with President of Rwanda Paul Kagame on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Forum in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The two Presidents agreed that Armenia and Rwanda have many commonalities, similar history and problems, both survived genocide, both are small, but strong, have many advantages which they can turn into success. The sides agreed that the two countries need to reveal each other, get acquainted with the opportunities of one another, and it is necessary to work actively on this path.

The Presidents talked about the necessity of closer cooperation of successful, small countries. They attached importance to the full utilization of the existing potential in the bilateral relations. President Sarkissian said the field of e-governance, which is quite developed in Rwanda, can be a promising direction for a mutual partnership.

The Armenian President invited his Rwandan partners to visit Armenia this year to attend several international conferences, such as the Armenian Summit of Minds, the 6th STARMUS international festival.



