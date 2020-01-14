Armenian FM holds phone talk with Jordanian counterpart

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on January 14 held a telephone conversation with Ayman Safadi, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Armenian MFA told Armenpress.

The phone talk was held as a continuation of their recent meeting in Yerevan.

The two ministers discussed the bilateral agenda and the continuation of the high-level dialogue, highlighting the importance of boosting high-ranking contacts and mutual visits.

During their talk the Armenian and Jordanian FMs also exchanged views on a number of regional issues. In the context of the recent Middle East developments they both emphasized the necessity of solving the situation with peaceful means.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan