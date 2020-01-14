Minister expects at least 7.5% economic growth based on 2019 results

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will have at least 7.5% economic growth based on the annual results of 2019, Minister of Economy Tigran Khachatryan said during today’s press conference.

“We have started a very good year as it is built on the good base of 2019. Based on the results of the 11 months of the past year we have 7.5 economic activity index. In particular the growth of industry plays a vital role. Industrial production volume grew by 9.3% in 11 months. Services increased by almost 15%. The domestic trade turnover recorded a 9.2% growth, construction-4.5%, export-9%. The annual GDP figures are not summed up yet, but we can already state that we will have at least 7.5% economic growth”, the minister said.

Khachatryan considered this a very important achievement as a result of the works done in the past 1.5 year.

