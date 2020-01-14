Heavy rains, snowfalls leave dozens dead in Pakistan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. At least 41 people have been killed in heavy rains and snowfalls in several provinces of Pakistan, RIA Novosti reported.

Earlier 14 people were reported to be killed.

In the past 24 hours 22 people were killed in Balochistan province, three in Punjab and one more in Sindh provinces.

A state of emergency has been declared in seven regions of Balochistan province which was the worst affected from the heavy rains and snowfalls.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan