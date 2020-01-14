WP: Trump plans to divert additional 7.2 bln USD in Pentagon funding for border wall

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump plans to divert an additional 7.2 billion USD in Pentagon funding for the construction of a border wall with Mexico, The Washington Post reported.

According to the plans, the funding would give the government enough money to complete about 885 miles of new fencing by spring 2022.

The Trump administration has completed 101 miles of new barriers so far, according to the latest figures.