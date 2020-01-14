LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 13-01-20

LONDON, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 13 January:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.28% to $1793.00, copper price up by 0.27% to $6201.00, lead price down by 1.32% to $1913.00, nickel price up by 0.99% to $14280.00, tin price down by 0.12% to $17255.00, zinc price down by 0.70% to $2354.00, molybdenum price stood at $21385.00, cobalt price stood at $33000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.





