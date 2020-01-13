Azerbaijani opera singer Yusif Eyvazov refuses to sing with Armenian singer for her ethnic belonging

YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani opera singer Yusif Eyvazov has refused to sing with Armenian singer Ruzan Mantashyan for “political reasons”. ARMENPRESS reports forumopera.com informs that the two artists were scheduled to sing together at Dresden opera ball on February 7.

World famous opera singer Hasmik Papian has also commented on the incident.

“Where have we reached?... Singer Yusif Eyvazov, the husband of Azerbaijani soprano Anna Netrebko has refused to sing with Armenian singer Ruzan Mantashyan, citing her being Armenian, which means for political reasons. I have sang in the mentioned opera theatre and I cannot recall any similar incident. I plan to raise my voice of protest”, she wrote.

