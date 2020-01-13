Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 13-01-20

YEREVAN, 13 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 13 January, USD exchange rate up by 0.10 drams to 479.36 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.92 drams to 532.71 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.05 drams to 7.86 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 4.76 drams to 621.54 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 48.91 drams to 23943.74 drams. Silver price up by 0.13 drams to 276.1 drams. Platinum price up by 172.61 drams to 14934.02 drams.