European Commission’s specialists to conduct audit in Armenia’s civil aviation sector in February

YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The specialists of the European Commission will visit Armenia on February 3-7 to conduct an audit in the civil aviation sector, Chairwoman of the Civil Aviation Committee Tatevik Revazyan told a press conference in Armenpress.

“They will visit Armenia with a serious team, which is very positive. It means that Armenia is important to them. We are ready for that audit, do everything for that inspection to pass well. It’s clear that we will not manage to solve all issues before their arrival. In reality, they do not expect this from us. They expect from us to understand our problems, clarify what solutions we plan and in what timeframes”, Revazyan said. She informed that they also engaged specialists, and for already a long time a Dutch specialist is working with the Armenian specialists.

On December 9, 2019 the European Commission updated the EU Air Safety List, the list of airlines that do not meet international safety standards, and are therefore subject to an operating ban or operational restrictions within the European Union. The Armenian Civil Aviation Committee also appeared in the list and has been put under heightened scrutiny because of signs of a decrease in safety oversight.

