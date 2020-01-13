Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 January

Iran designates Pentagon as terrorist organization

YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has signed into law the bill on designating the Pentagon as a terrorist organization, Tasnim news agency reported.

The bill is an amendment to the 2019 April law by which Iran had outlawed the United States Central Command. This new law designates all members of the United States Department of Defense (Pentagon) and organizations or agencies affiliated with it as terrorist organizations.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




