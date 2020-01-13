Armenian President attends opening of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week in UAE

YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian participated in the opening ceremony of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) international forum in the UAE capital during his working visit, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The ceremony was attended by Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of Indonesia Joko Widodo, President of Rwanda Paul Kagame, Prime Minister of Serbia Ana Brnabić, heads of other states and governments, diplomats, over 4000 delegates from more than 175 countries.

The Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week is being held since 2008.

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) is a global platform for accelerating the world’s sustainable development. The week brings together a unique fusion of policy makers, industry specialists, technology pioneers and the next generation of sustainability leaders. Through its initiatives and events, ADSW is a catalyst for sharing knowledge, implementing strategies and delivering solutions to drive human progress.

On the sidelines of the Forum Zayed Sustainability Prize award ceremony took place.

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian handed over a prize to Al-Amali school.

The Zayed Sustainability Prize, an evolution of the Zayed Future Energy Prize, is the UAE’s pioneering global award in sustainability and a tribute to the legacy of the late founding father of the UAE, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Established in 2008, this annual award recognises and rewards the achievements of those who are driving impactful, innovative and inspiring sustainability solutions across five distinct categories: Health, Food, Energy, Water and Global High Schools.

