Opposition Bright Armenia faction MPs meet with acting Police Chief

YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Opposition Bright Armenia faction of the Armenian Parliament today organized a meeting with acting Police Chief Arman Sargsyan, the faction told Armenpress.

The meeting participants discussed the ongoing changes in the Police, as well as a number of issues relating to the future reforms. Arman Sargsyan answered to the questions of the faction MPs.

The Bright Armenia faction will continue such kind of meetings with the heads of the remaining security structures.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan