Croatia completes internal procedures necessary for ratification of Armenia-EU CEPA

YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Croatia notified on January 10 the General Secretariat of the European Council and the Council of the EU about the completion of its internal procedures necessary for the ratification of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), Armenian foreign ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said on Facebook.

She added that Croatia is the 18th country that has notified the General Secretariat. “Sweden, Slovenia, Belgium and France also completed the internal procedures necessary for the CEPA ratification, but have not notified yet the General Secretariat about the matter”, the MFA spokesperson said.

Armenia and the European Union signed the CEPA in Brussels on November 24, 2017.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan