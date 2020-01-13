Armenian minister, his deputy to attend Education World Forum in London

YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of education, science, culture and sport Arayik Harutyunyan and deputy minister Arevik Anapiosyan will participate in the Education World Forum in London, UK, the ministry told Armenpress.

The Education World Forum will take place from January 19 to 22 in London.

In January each year, the Education World Forum brings together delegates representing over two-thirds of the world’s population to debate future education policy. The event comprises three days of insight and inspiration from pioneers, policy makers and experts, with many sessions given by education ministers themselves as part of an honest assessment of education’s common issues and challenges.

