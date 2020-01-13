Road condition update

YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on January 13, as of 10:00, some roads are difficult to pass in Armenia.

The ministry told Armenpress that Vardenyats Pass and Sotk-Karvachar highway are difficult to pass for all types of vehicles.

Snowfalls are reported in Vayots Dzor and Syunik provinces.

The Georgian side informed that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.

Drivers are urged to use winter tires.

