Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 January

Road condition update

Road condition update

YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on January 13, as of 10:00, some roads are difficult to pass in Armenia.

The ministry told Armenpress that Vardenyats Pass and Sotk-Karvachar highway are difficult to pass for all types of vehicles.

Snowfalls are reported in Vayots Dzor and Syunik provinces.

The Georgian side informed that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.

Drivers are urged to use winter tires.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Haypost

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration