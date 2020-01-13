Trump says he doesn’t care if Iran will negotiate with US

YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump said that he doesn’t care whether Tehran will negotiate with Washington, reports TASS.

According to him what is really important is that Iran has no nuclear weapons and there is no violence against the protesters in the country.

“National Security Adviser suggested today that sanctions and protests have Iran "choked off", will force them to negotiate. Actually, I couldn’t care less if they negotiate. Will be totally up to them but, no nuclear weapons and "don’t kill your protesters”, he tweeted.

Earlier, US national security advisor Robert O’Brien said chances that Tehran would negotiate with Washington are higher after the death of Qasem Soleimani, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

In turn, Pentagon Chief, Mark Esper, said on Sunday that the US is ready for negotiations with the Iranian authorities without preconditions, despite the support of the protesters in that country from Washington.

Reuters news agency reported earlier that anti-government rallies began on Saturday in several Iranian cities, including Tehran, in the wake of the Iranian Air Force admitting that a Ukrainian passenger plane had been downed by an Iranian missile.