Armenia Airways cancels upcoming Tehran flight citing “safety reasons”

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenia Airways has cancelled its upcoming Yerevan-Tehran-Yerevan flight citing “safety reasons”.

“Kindly be informed that Armenia Airways Flight AMW111/112 Yerevan-Tehran-Yerevan on date 12.01.2020 is cancelled due to safety reasons”, the airline said in a statement, advising passengers to contact its main office or partners to change ticket dates.

“Kindly accept our sincere apologies for inconvenience caused”, Armenia Airways said, adding that it prioritizes the safety of its passengers.

The airline did not elaborate further.

