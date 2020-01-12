ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenpress state news agency presents the most important and interesting events of the passing week.

Armenia opens warning shots as Azerbaijani military attempt engineering works at frontline

Armenian soldier wounded by Azerbaijani shooting

NK conflict settlement to be among priorities of Albania’s OSCE Chairmanship in 2020

Armenia calls on United States and Iran to refrain from further aggravating situation

Armenian, Iranian FMs discuss Middle East developments

There are no victims, fresh sanctions and call for peace addressed to Iran by Trump

Tehran avenges Soleimani’s killing, but plans no new military action — Iran envoy to UN

At UN, US says is ready to engage in serious negotiations with Iran

Estimations of Armenia’s economic growth are pretty solid compared to neighbors – World Bank

Armenia officially joins Council of Europe’s drug policy expert body, Pompidou Group

Ryanair announces more Armenia flights

Armenia raises baby bonuses, child benefits

Historic part of Old Yerevan beneath central plaza to be re-excavated and turned into museum

Armenian Government takes measures to improve demographic situation

Record low casualties occur in Armenian Army in 2019 – Pashinyan

Pashinyan fires his spokesperson

Ukraine Int'l Airlines plane with 180 souls on board crashes in Tehran after takeoff

ABC: Satellite heat signatures indicate flight PS752 was downed by Iranian missile

Iran admits it “unintentionally” downed flight PS752 over Tehran

Armenia offers full solidarity and condolences to Australia amid catastrophic bushfires

“The New York Times” recommends book about Armenian Genocide for the week

Khoren Hovhannisyan awarded with FFA Highest Award Order