ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week
YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenpress state news agency presents the most important and interesting events of the passing week.
Armenia opens warning shots as Azerbaijani military attempt engineering works at frontline
Armenian soldier wounded by Azerbaijani shooting
NK conflict settlement to be among priorities of Albania’s OSCE Chairmanship in 2020
Armenia calls on United States and Iran to refrain from further aggravating situation
Armenian, Iranian FMs discuss Middle East developments
There are no victims, fresh sanctions and call for peace addressed to Iran by Trump
Tehran avenges Soleimani’s killing, but plans no new military action — Iran envoy to UN
At UN, US says is ready to engage in serious negotiations with Iran
Estimations of Armenia’s economic growth are pretty solid compared to neighbors – World Bank
Armenia officially joins Council of Europe’s drug policy expert body, Pompidou Group
Ryanair announces more Armenia flights
Armenia raises baby bonuses, child benefits
Historic part of Old Yerevan beneath central plaza to be re-excavated and turned into museum
Armenian Government takes measures to improve demographic situation
Record low casualties occur in Armenian Army in 2019 – Pashinyan
Pashinyan fires his spokesperson
Ukraine Int'l Airlines plane with 180 souls on board crashes in Tehran after takeoff
ABC: Satellite heat signatures indicate flight PS752 was downed by Iranian missile
Iran admits it “unintentionally” downed flight PS752 over Tehran
Armenia offers full solidarity and condolences to Australia amid catastrophic bushfires
“The New York Times” recommends book about Armenian Genocide for the week
Khoren Hovhannisyan awarded with FFA Highest Award Order