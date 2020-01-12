Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 January

ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week

ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenpress state news agency presents the most important and interesting events of the passing week.

 

 

Armenia opens warning shots as Azerbaijani military attempt engineering works at frontline

 

 

Armenian soldier wounded by Azerbaijani shooting

 

 

NK conflict settlement to be among priorities of Albania’s OSCE Chairmanship in 2020

 

 

Armenia calls on United States and Iran to refrain from further aggravating situation

 

 

Armenian, Iranian FMs discuss Middle East developments

 

 

There are no victims, fresh sanctions and call for peace addressed to Iran by Trump

 

 

Tehran avenges Soleimani’s killing, but plans no new military action — Iran envoy to UN

 

 

At UN, US says is ready to engage in serious negotiations with Iran

Estimations of Armenia’s economic growth are pretty solid compared to neighbors – World Bank

 

 

Armenia officially joins Council of Europe’s drug policy expert body, Pompidou Group

 

 

Ryanair announces more Armenia flights

 

 

Armenia raises baby bonuses, child benefits

 

 

Historic part of Old Yerevan beneath central plaza to be re-excavated and turned into museum

 

 

Armenian Government takes measures to improve demographic situation

 

 

Record low casualties occur in Armenian Army in 2019 – Pashinyan

 

 

Pashinyan fires his spokesperson

 

 

Ukraine Int'l Airlines plane with 180 souls on board crashes in Tehran after takeoff

ABC: Satellite heat signatures indicate flight PS752 was downed by Iranian missile

Iran admits it “unintentionally” downed flight PS752 over Tehran

 

 

Armenia offers full solidarity and condolences to Australia amid catastrophic bushfires

 

 

“The New York Times” recommends book about Armenian Genocide for the week

 

 

Khoren Hovhannisyan awarded with FFA Highest Award Order

 




