President Sarkissian holds meeting with healthcare minister and his deputy

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian held a meeting with Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan and his deputy Anahit Avanesyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

At the meeting the officials discussed healthcare development programs. In particular, they talked about the opportunities to implement programs in the healthcare sector with the development foundations of the Gulf countries, including Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), especially taking into account the recent productive visits of the Armenian President to these states and the upcoming visit to the UAE.

