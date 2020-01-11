Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 January

Marcos Pizzelli ends his football career

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Footballer of Ararat-Armenia FC Marcos Pizzelli ends his career, the football club said in a statement.

“Due to the injury suffered during personal trainings in Brazil Pizzelli underwent an additional medical treatment in Armenia and it turned out that the player needs a surgery, but he refused and made a decision to end his career.

We will soon release a video where Pizzelli will introduce in-detail the reasons of his decision.

We thank Marcos, wishing good luck”, the statement said.

