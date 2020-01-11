Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 January

Clear weather forecast in Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. No precipitation is expected in Armenia in the daytime of January 11 and January 12-16, the ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.

Air temperature will not change considerably.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




