Clear weather forecast in Armenia
YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. No precipitation is expected in Armenia in the daytime of January 11 and January 12-16, the ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.
Air temperature will not change considerably.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
