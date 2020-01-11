US state of Texas will not accept new refugees under Trump order

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. The Republican governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, has said the state will not accept new refugees under the US government's resettlement program, BBC reported.

Last year US President Donald Trump signed an executive order allowing states to opt out of the programme.

On January 10, governor Abbott said Texas had done “more than its share in assisting the refugee resettlement process”.

Refugee agencies have criticised the move, with one calling it “deeply disappointing”.

Texas has large refugee populations in several of its major cities.