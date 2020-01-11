Zelensky expects those guilty of Ukrainian plane crash will be punished

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky demands Iran to completely accept the guilt for downing the Ukrainian passenger plane near Tehran airport, the Ukrainian President said on Facebook.

“This morning was not good, but it brought the truth. Iran declared itself guilty for downing the Ukrainian aircraft before the completion of the works of the international commission. But we insist that Iran completely admits its guilt.

We expect from Iran a willingness for complete and open investigation, return of the bodies of the victims, compensation, official apology, as well as to punish all those found guilty”, the Ukrainian leader said.

Earlier Iran announced that it shot down the Ukrainian jet unintentionally.

On January 8, a plane operated by Ukraine International Airlines crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport. According to the data provided by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadim Pristaiko, 176 people were killed in the crash. They were citizens of Iran, Canada, Ukraine, Sweden, Afghanistan, Germany, and the UK.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan