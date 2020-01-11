Oman names new ruler after death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Oman named a new ruler hours after the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said, CNN reports citing state media.

Qaboos was 79, and ruled Oman for five decades before his death Friday. He overthrew his father in a bloodless coup in 1970, becoming the longest serving Arab leader. The Omani government declared three days of national mourning.

Haitham bin Tariq al-Said has been named as the new ruler.

Qaboos did not have children or a direct heir at the time of his death. The Omani Constitution calls on the royal family to choose a new sultan within three days.